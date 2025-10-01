Betting through the ages: How the industry has transformed over the past few years

Betting has always been a part of human culture. In fact, in some regions like China, the earliest forms date back as early as 2300 BCE, where people used tiles for games of chance. By 200 BCE, keno slips were used in a lottery-type game to fund state projects, such as the construction of the Great Wall. And while the act of betting itself remains timeless, the way people engage with it has completely changed in recent years.

The past decade in particular has changed the industry in ways that would have been unimaginable just a generation ago. Technology and shifting cultural attitudes have combined to create a betting ecosystem vastly different from what many bettors grew up with. For instance, today you don’t have to worry about accessing a physical, smoky destination to place a bet. With just a phone and good internet connectivity, you can bet on any outcome, from anywhere at any time.

And looking at the numbers, you can see how people across different cultures have welcomed this practice. According to a recent TGM Research report, 60% of people placed at least one sports bet globally in 12 months. This is partly why the global sports betting market could hit $124 billion by the end of 2025, says GammaStack.

The shift from desktop to mobile-first

As already mentioned, tech advances have significantly transformed how punters access wagering experiences. This began in the late 20th century when the first online platform was launched. Years later, these platforms have become popular, allowing punters to engage from any place. However, the 2025 online platforms are unlike those of the early 2000s.

Those of the early 2000s were created primarily for desktop consumption. After all, the most convenient way to place a bet in those early days was through personal computers. Mobile devices were not advanced enough to support convenient access to sports betting markets. But after smartphones with more robust capabilities started becoming popular, bookmakers were forced to change from the desktop-first approach to the mobile-first.

This would allow punters to immerse themselves in the entertainment without worrying about pinching or zooming unresponsive websites on their mobile devices. Remember, modern gamblers have very little tolerance for websites that misbehave on mobile phones. According to JDM Digital, if 61% find such experiences, they may never come back. To avoid such scenarios and ensure relevance, bookmakers have been adjusting by integrating responsive designs that work well on multiple screen sizes.

Ignoring responsive designs in a world where mobile phones have become primary access points is a no-go zone. Do you actually know that in 2024 alone, about 75% of wagers were placed through mobile devices? You don’t want to imagine the pain of losing these punters just because your website wasn’t tailored for on-the-go consumption.

The legalization wave: From shadows to spotlights

Sports betting has been a gray area in many regions for a long time. Take the United States, for instance. The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) of 1992 effectively banned state-authorized wagering on sports, except in Nevada. This left most fans with few legal options, pushing the activity underground offshore. Again, it may have limited the participation of those concerned about following government regulations.

But after the US Supreme Court struck down PASPA in 2018, these individuals would later participate peacefully. Thirty-eight states have since legalized sports betting, explaining why the country’s market could jump from $19.8 billion to $33.2 billion by 2030.

Think of legalization as an endorsement from a trustworthy friend. If such a person recommends a product from a particular brand, you will likely buy it primarily because of trust. It’s similar to what happens when governments authorize wagering. Citizens often perceive it as a celebrated part of the sports ecosystem, which results in more people joining.

The rise of live betting

In the past, punters were limited to pre-match betting, where they only placed a bet before the match began. Today, you can jump in as the action unfolds, thanks to the rise of in-play wagering. The odds shift instantly to mirror what’s happening on the field, giving fans constant chances to remain connected throughout the match.

And if you think in-play wagering only benefits fans, you might need to reconsider. It has also become a primary source of income for bookmakers, with LSports approximating it to account for over 70% of the gross sports wagering revenue for major sportsbooks. In another study by GlobeNewswire, bettors spent 87% more on live betting than pre-game.

Remember, the more engaged a user, the stickier they become. And if they stick around for extended durations, they will likely spend more on your platform. Given this industry’s competitive nature, every sportsbook would want to reap such benefits. This is why you will be less likely to find a bookmaker without in-play wagering options.

Although the aspect of chance hasn’t changed, today’s betting experience differs significantly from what it was a few decades ago. For instance, you can seamlessly place a bet with just a few taps on your smartphone without reaching a physical destination. And with governments legalizing the practice, many people no longer view it as taboo. Tech advances, such as in-play betting, have also come in handy, making the experience more engaging and immersive.